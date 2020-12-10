Several failed projects by ICTA brought to light at COPE

-

The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) has come under scrutiny as the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) raised questions following revelations of massive expenditure on numerous e-government projects launched by the agency that had fallen wayside incurring billions in costs.

The agency was summoned before the COPE panel on Tuesday (09).

During the meeting, COPE chairman Prof Charitha Herath said the failures are observed in the projects kicked off by the ICTA for digitalization of public sector.

The e-Governance, e-Pension, e-Local Government and the e-Samurdhi projects have failed causing billions of losses.

Through the e-Pension project, the ICTA was entrusted with the responsibility of developing the hardware and software for the project utilizing state funds to initially provide pensions to the pensioners of the Western Province covering the District Secretariat, the Armed Forces, the Department of Prisons, the Department of Railways and the Department of Civil Defense, via online.

However, the project which was supposed to be implemented island-wide, has been abandoned with effect from November 01, 2013 due to ‘software and hardware issues.’