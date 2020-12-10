New members of Election, Police commissions assume duties today

December 10, 2020   09:46 am

The newly elected members of the Police and Election commissions are to assume duties at 10.00 am this morning (December 10).

The nominations of the President for the positions were recently recommended by the Parliament.

Accordingly, the Elections Commission will be chaired by Nimal G. Punchihewa and will consist of M. M. Mohamed, S. B. Diwaratne, K. P. P. Pathirana, and Jeevan Thyagarajah.

Meanwhile, former IGP Chandara Fernando has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Police Commission.

Sirisena Liyanagama, Priyantha Sanjeewa, N. S. M. Sansudeen, N. C. Pemasiri Perera, P. B. Parameswaran, and Gunapala Wickramage were named the remaining members of the Commission.

Accordingly, the services of the Police Commission is scheduled to commence from this morning.

