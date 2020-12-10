Two arrested with heroin worth Rs 10 million

-

Two individuals have been arrested in Welisara, Mahabage with heroin worth Rs 10 million.

Reportedly, 898 grams of heroin has been seized in the raid by the Mahabage Police.

A man and woman, aged 26 years old, have been arrested in this manner.

The Police said that the duo had been found packeting the drugs when the arrest was made.

The suspects have been identified to be residents of Wellampitiya.

They are to be produced before the Wattala Magistrate today (December 10).