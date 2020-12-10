35-year-old Constable murdered in Palamunai

-

A Constable attached to Kattankudy Police has been murdered last night (09), says DIG Ajith Rohana.

The murder reportedly took place in the area of Palamunai in Akkaraipattu police division.

The 35-year-old officer, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, was killed by one of his relatives, the police spokesperson revealed.

The suspect, aged 21 years, has been placed under arrest.

Akkaraipattu Police is carrying out further investigations into the incident, DIG Rohana added.

The magistrate’s inquest on the deceased Constable is scheduled to be conducted today (10).