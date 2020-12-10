14,336 PCR tests conducted yesterday - NOCPCO

-

A total of 14,336 PCR tests have been conducted yesterday (December 09) the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

The identification of 697 coronavirus positives during the last 24 hours has increased the number of cases in the island up to 30,074, the NOCPCO stated today (Dec 10).

Three persons among the total positives identified yesterday were Sri Lankans repatriated from overseas, while 357 positives from Colombo District, 219 from Gampaha District, and 38 from Kandy District according to the NOCPCO.

The number of infected persons associated with the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda Fish Market cluster has increased to 26,512 and 18,392 out of them have left hospitals following complete recovery.

Two coronavirus victims were reported during the last 24 hours, and those were reported from the areas of Colombo 15 and 10. Therefore, the Epidemiology Unit indicates the country’s COVID-19 death toll as 144.

A total of 6,366 persons are isolated in military-managed 64 quarantine centres as of today, NOCPCO also said.