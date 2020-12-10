-

The President of the Court of Appeal Arjuna Obeysekara today recused himself from considering the petition filed seeking a court order on the CID Director to give attorney-at-law Hejaaz Hizbullah’s lawyers access to meet and obtain instructions from their client, who was arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The petition filed by attorney-at-law Chalana Perera, who is representing the rights of Mr. Hizbullah, was taken up before a judge bench comprising Appeals Court president Arjuna Obeysekara and Justice Sobitha Rajakaruna today.

President of the Court of Appeal Arjuna Obeysekara then stated that he is recusing himself from considering this petition due to personal reasons.

He therefore ordered that the petition will be taken up for consideration before a judge bench comprising Justices Priyantha Fernando and Sobitha Rajakaruna on December 14.

He also ordered the attorneys in the petitioner’s side to take steps to send notice to the respondents informing of this.

The petition in question states that since September the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has not provided an opportunity for Hejaaz Hizbullah’s lawyers to meet him.