Travel restrictions for 5 Grama Niladhari divisions in Weligama

Travel restrictions have been imposed in five Grama Niladhari divisions in Weligama, Matara.

Galbokka East, Galbokka West, Aluthweediya, Kohunugamuwa and Hettiweediya Grama Niladhari divisions are thereby under isolation for the time being.

Vice-Chairman of Public Health Inspectors Union, M.N.H. Nihal said the decision comes after random PCR tests carried out in Weligama town confirmed a total of 18 Covid-19 infections yesterday (09).

An employee of a private hospital has also been tested positive for Covid-19 and his contacts have been subsequently placed under isolation, he stated adding that the wife of this patient, who is a teacher of a well-known school in the area, was however tested negative.