More COVID-19 recoveries bring total to 22,261

The Ministry of Health says 461 more individuals, who were previously diagnosed with Covid-19, have made complete recoveries.

The new development brings the total number of novel coronavirus recoveries reported in the country to 22,261.

Sri Lanka’s confirmed infections count meanwhile stands at 30,075. The Epidemiology Unit says 7,670 active cases are still under medical care.

According to the situation report, the following hospitals have reported the latest recoveries:

National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) – 06

Iranawila Hospital - 12

Minuwangoda Base Hospital - 04

Colombo East Base Hospital – 07

Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital - 28

Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital – 24

Hambantota District General Hospital – 07

Teldeniya Base Hospital - 01

Homagama Base Hospital – 10

Lunawa District Hospital – 09

Ingiriya District Hospital – 11

Kosgama District Hospital – 02

Divulapitiya District Hospital – 02

Dankotuwa District Hospital - 01

Dompe District Hospital - 01

Pimbura District Hospital – 03

Radawana District Hospital – 01

Palamune District Hospital - 13

Narammala District Hospital- 05

Mathugama District Hospital - 06

Iththepana District Hospital – 02

Bandaragama District Hospital – 04

Nochchiyagama District Hospital - 18

National Hospital For Respiratory Diseases (NHRD) – 01

National Institute of Mental Health – 01

Galella Treatment Center – 61

Punani Treatment Center – 05

Embilipitiya Treatment Center – 03

Samanalawewa Treatment Center – 02

Kahawatta Treatment Center - 25

Wathupitiwela Treatment Center - 17

Bingiriya Treatment Center -40

Polgolla Treatment Center - 14

Yakkala Treatment Center - 09

Koggala Long Beach Treatment Center – 15

Dharga Town Treatment Center – 04

Panideniya Treatment Center -17

Police Training School Kalutara- 04

Krishnapuram Treatment Center Kilinochchi – 01

Warakapola Base Hospital – 36

Dambadeniya Treatment Center – 12

Hikkaduwa Treatment Center -15