Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers, severe lightning in four districts

Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers, severe lightning in four districts

December 10, 2020   04:54 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning at several places in Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are also expected at some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Met. Department said further.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories