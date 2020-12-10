Met. Dept. warns of thundershowers, severe lightning in four districts

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning at several places in Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are also expected at some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the Met. Department said further.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.