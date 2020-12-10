300 more test positive for Covid-19

-

The National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) says that another 300 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today.

279 of them are close contacts of Covid-19 patients from the Peliyagoda fish market cluster while the other 21 are from the prisons cluster.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 26,816.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 30,375.

Total number of Covid-19 recoveries has reached 22,261 while 7,970 infected patients are currently under medical care.