Committee on High Posts approves three secretaries to ministries

The Parliament’s Committee on High Posts has given the approval to secretaries to three ministries.

Approval was granted after convening the secretaries to the committee meeting chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and taking into their qualifications, the Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dissanayake said.

Accordingly, Admiral Prof Jayanath Colombage has been approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ravindra Hewavitharana to the Ministry of Plantation Industries and U.D.C. Jayalal to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping.