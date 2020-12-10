2021 Budget proposals to be implemented from today

-

The Ministry of Finance says that the government has decided to implement several proposals presented through the 2021 Budget immediately after the budget is passed in Parliament.

This includes proposals presented for the welfare of public servants, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), youths, dairy farmers and students.

The Third Reading of the 2021 Budget was passed in the parliament with a two-thirds majority this evening (10). A total of 151 parliamentarians voted in favor while 54 voted against as the budget was passed in the parliament by a majority of 97 votes.

Accordingly the following proposals are to implemented from today: