Mahinda Deshapriya appointed chairman of Delimitation Commission

December 10, 2020   08:34 pm

Former chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has been appointed as Chairman of the Delimitation Commission.

The other members appointed to the Delimitation Commission are Jayalath Ravi Dissanayake and P.H.G. Premasiri.

The current Delimitation Commission was constituted under articles 41B and 95 (1) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on 13 November 2015 and tasked with developing a proposal to redraw parliamentary, provincial and Local Government electoral boundaries.

Deshapriya’s tenure as the Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka came to an end on 13 November, 2020. He had served in the Election Commission for over 37 years. 

Deshapriya, who was named the Public Servant of the Year by Ada Derana in 2016, is a much loved and popular figure among the people of the country. 

Meanwhile the newly appointed Election Commission members had officially assumed duties today (10). 

