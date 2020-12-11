169 new cases of Covid-19 reported

December 10, 2020   09:14 pm

The Government Information Department says that 169 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported.

All new cases are close contacts of infected patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

In total 469 new cases of coronavirus have been reported so far today (10).

This brings the total number of cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 26,985.

Meanwhile the tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country so far has reached 30,613.

Total number of Covid-19 recoveries has reached 22,261 while 8,206 infected patients are currently under medical care. 

The death toll due to the virus in the country is 144.

