Two more Covid-19 deaths confirmed

-

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed two more Covid-19 related deaths in the country, increasing the death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 146.

One of the deceased is a 66-year-old woman from Colombo 02 who had been transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital after being identified as Covid-19 positive.

She had passed away at the Homagama Hospital today (10) while the cause of death is cited as heart failure due to Covid 19 virus infection..

The other is a 54-year-old woman, who is a resident of Weligama. She had recently returned from Dubai and had been transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from a quarantine center.

She had passed away today while receiving treatment in the ICU of the hospital and the cause of death is exacerbation of kidney decease due to Covid-19 virus infection and Covid-19 pneumonia.