69 foreign returnees confirmed as Covid-19 positive

The Government Information Department says that 69 returnees from overseas have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing the total number of new cases reported so far today to 538.

The new cases include 41 arrivals from South Sudan, 11 from Oman, 10 from United Arab Emirates (UAE), 01 from India, 01 from Maldives, 01 from the UK and 04 seafarers.

Earlier today, 448 new cases from the Peliyagoda cluster and 21 from the prisons cluster were confirmed by the Health Ministry.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka so far is 30,613 while total recoveries stands at 22,261. The number of infected being treated at hospitals is 8,206.