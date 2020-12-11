Fast-unto-death by Manning Market traders continues

-

Protest fast staged by the traders of the relocated Manning Market Complex in Peliyagoda is continuing for the second consecutive day today (11).

The trade union action commenced last morning (10) in Colombo Fort, claiming that the space allocated for their stalls at the new market place is insufficient.

The traders said they decided to resort to a hunger strike as their demands were not met by the end of yesterday.

They also warned that traders of economic centres across have agreed to support this trade union action if a discussion with the subject minister is not arranged by this morning.

Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana meanwhile urged the traders to halt their protest fast taking into account the risk of Covid-19 virus transmission due to such assemblies.