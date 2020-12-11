Expectant mother delivers twins while battling Covid-19

-

A 23-year-old expectant mother has given birth to twins at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital while battling Covid-19.

According to reports, the babies were delivered on Sunday evening by caesarean section as the mother was suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes.

Obstetrician & Gynaecologist Dr Mayuramana Dewolage said more than 170 coronavirus-infected pregnant women have successfully delivered their babies at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

He noted that the twins were born with low birthweight and they should be under medical care in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), however, the hospital is not equipped with proper facilities for this purpose.

Hence, Neonatal Paediatrician Dr Saman Kumara and his team had arrived in to extend assistance, Dr Dewolage said further.

However, the babies and the mother are now in good health condition, he said, adding that this is the first time a Covid-19 infected expectant mother in the country delivered twins.