Schoolgirl tests positive for Covid-19 in Nawalapitiya

A female student of a school in Nawalapitiya has contracted novel coronavirus, health officials confirmed.

The Grade 12 student was directed to a quarantine center in Penideniya after her PCR test had returned positive for Covid-19.

The girl’s father, who works at a shop in the Nawalapitiya town, had also tested positive for the virus previously.

After it was confirmed that the schoolgirl had contracted the virus, 04 teachers from her school and 16 fellow students have also been directed to quarantine.

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) told Ada Derana that steps were also taken to disinfect the school premises.