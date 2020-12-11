Schoolgirl tests positive for Covid-19 in Nawalapitiya

Schoolgirl tests positive for Covid-19 in Nawalapitiya

December 11, 2020   03:57 pm

-

A female student of a school in Nawalapitiya has contracted novel coronavirus, health officials confirmed. 

The Grade 12 student was directed to a quarantine center in Penideniya after her PCR test had returned positive for Covid-19.

The girl’s father, who works at a shop in the Nawalapitiya town, had also tested positive for the virus previously. 

After it was confirmed that the schoolgirl had contracted the virus, 04 teachers from her school and 16 fellow students have also been directed to quarantine.

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) told Ada Derana that steps were also taken to disinfect the school premises. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories