PM directs Election Commission to expedite PC polls

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has directed the members of the Election Commission to look into possibilities and legal implications on holding the Provincial Council elections.

The directives came during a meeting held with the Election Commission members at the Premier’s official residence in Wijerama this morning (10).

Accordingly, PM Rajapaksa has instructed them to explore the possibility of having the election either under the new or old electoral system.

The Election Commission members have told the Prime Minister that the legal provisions for changing the electoral system must be carried out at ministerial level.

Hence, they have suggested that the upcoming PC election be held under the old system.

They further noted that the existing election laws require amendments and emphasized the need for a parliamentary select committee for this purpose.

In response, the Premier said he has already referred this matter to the Speaker.

Election Commission’s Chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa and its members, Additional Secretary Chaminda Kularatne and several other officials joined the meeting.