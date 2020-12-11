762 Covid-19 cases in total detected today

762 Covid-19 cases in total detected today

December 11, 2020   08:39 pm

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers went up again today (11), as 226 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The newly-identified patients were identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

Following the new development in Covid-19 figures, Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster’s infections tally has reached 27,747.

Thereby, a total of 762 positive cases have been detected within the day. 

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 31,375.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 22,831 earlier today, as 570 more patients regained health.

However, 8,398 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories