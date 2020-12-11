762 Covid-19 cases in total detected today

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers went up again today (11), as 226 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The newly-identified patients were identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

Following the new development in Covid-19 figures, Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster’s infections tally has reached 27,747.

Thereby, a total of 762 positive cases have been detected within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 31,375.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 22,831 earlier today, as 570 more patients regained health.

However, 8,398 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.