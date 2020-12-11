Six-hour water in parts of Colombo tonight

Six-hour water in parts of Colombo tonight

December 11, 2020   09:13 pm

-

A six-hour suspension of water supply will be experienced in several parts of Colombo tonight (11), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water cut is set to commence at 10.00 pm today (11) and continue until 4.00 am on tomorrow (12).

Accordingly, the water cut will be experienced in all byroads including Deans Road, Darley Road, Vauxhall Street, Vauxhall Lane, Ibbanwala Junction to Slave Island.

In the meantime, water supply for Dr. Colvin R. de Silva Mawatha in Union Place and all connected by-roads will be under low-pressure during this period, the NWSDB said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories