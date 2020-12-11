Six-hour water in parts of Colombo tonight

-

A six-hour suspension of water supply will be experienced in several parts of Colombo tonight (11), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water cut is set to commence at 10.00 pm today (11) and continue until 4.00 am on tomorrow (12).

Accordingly, the water cut will be experienced in all byroads including Deans Road, Darley Road, Vauxhall Street, Vauxhall Lane, Ibbanwala Junction to Slave Island.

In the meantime, water supply for Dr. Colvin R. de Silva Mawatha in Union Place and all connected by-roads will be under low-pressure during this period, the NWSDB said further.