Manning Market traders protest fast called off

The traders of Manning Market Complex in Peliyagoda have called off their fast-unto-death this afternoon (11).

Protest fast was ended following a discussion between several representatives of the traders and State Minister Dr Nalaka Godahewa.

The trade union action was staged yesterday (10) in Colombo Fort, raising concerns regarding the allocation of stalls and insufficient space at the new market complex.

The State Minister stated that the discussion has successfully reached a very practical solution.