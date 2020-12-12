Schools in Galle Educational Division closed for another week

December 11, 2020   11:05 pm

All schools in Galle Educational Division will remain closed for another week until the 18th of December (Friday), says Southern Provincial Education Secretary Ranjith Yapa.

He noted that the schools will be reopened on the 21st of December (Monday).

The authorities decided to close all schools within the Galle Educational Division for three days from Monday (07) until Wednesday (09). The closure was then extended by two days taking into account the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Galle District.

However, the authorities again decided to keep the schools closed for another week due to the uptick in novel coronavirus cases.

