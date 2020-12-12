Sri Lankas Covid-19 death toll hits 147 with another fatality

December 12, 2020   12:11 am

-

Another Covid-19 related fatality has been confirmed in Sri Lanka, says the Director-General of Health Services.

New development brings the total deaths from coronavirus registered in the country to 147.

The victim has been identified as an 82-year-old woman living in Colombo 13 area.

She was transferred to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

According to reports, she passed away on Thursday (10) while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The cause of death was cited as high blood pressure and Covid-19 pneumonia.

