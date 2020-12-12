Isolation status on six urban flats in Colombo lifted

December 12, 2020   08:25 am

-

Isolation status on six housing complexes in Colombo has been lifted with effect from 6.00 am today (12), says the Commander of Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Speaking to ‘Derana Aruna’ breakfast show earlier today, the Army Chief said the following housing complexes will no longer be isolated:
 • Methsanda Sevana flats in Modara
 • Randiya Uyana flats in Mattakkuliya
 • Mihijaya Sewana flats in Modara
 • Modara Uyana flats in Grandpass
 • Samagipura flats in Grandpass
 • Mihindusethpura flats in Dematagoda

However, the police divisions where these urban flats are located will continue to be under isolation orders until further notice, the Army Chief noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories