Isolation status on six urban flats in Colombo lifted

-

Isolation status on six housing complexes in Colombo has been lifted with effect from 6.00 am today (12), says the Commander of Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Speaking to ‘Derana Aruna’ breakfast show earlier today, the Army Chief said the following housing complexes will no longer be isolated:

• Methsanda Sevana flats in Modara

• Randiya Uyana flats in Mattakkuliya

• Mihijaya Sewana flats in Modara

• Modara Uyana flats in Grandpass

• Samagipura flats in Grandpass

• Mihindusethpura flats in Dematagoda

However, the police divisions where these urban flats are located will continue to be under isolation orders until further notice, the Army Chief noted.