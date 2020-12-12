Showers or thundershowers likely in parts of the island

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Light showers are likely in Batticaloa, Ampara and Hambantota districts in the morning as well and mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

A few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers are expected in few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times over sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Mannar. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Mannar and Puttalam will be fairly rough at times. The other sea area around the island will be moderate, the Met. Department said further.