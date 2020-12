-

All office trains will be up and running from next Monday (December 14), says General Manager of Railways Mr Dilantha Fernando.

In the meantime, a limited number of trains will also be in operation this weekend (December 12 and 13).

Accordingly, two trains will be operated from Chilaw and one train each from Kandy, Rambukkana, Polgahawela, Maho, Awissawella and Galle.