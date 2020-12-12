Travel restrictions for 7 Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle

December 12, 2020   11:46 am

Health authorities have imposed travel restrictions to seven Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle District.

Thereby, the restrictions are applied to Milidduwa, Kongaha, Thalapitiya, Dangedara East, Deddugoda North, Deddugoda South and Makuluwa Grama Niladhari divisions.

Regional Epidemiologist Dr Venura K. Singharachchi said the decision came after the detection of 25 Covid-19 infections.

No person living in these areas will be allowed to move out of their houses for any non-essential purposes until further notice, Dr. Singharachchi noted.

Public sector officials are allowed to leave for work, however, upon informing their head of the institute and obtaining a permit from the police.

Meanwhile, all schools located within the Galle Educational Division will remain closed for another week until December 18 (Friday) due to the coronavirus situation.

Southern Province Education Secretary Ranjith Yapa said the schools are expected to be reopened on December 21 (Monday).

