The Ministry of Health says that another 473 patients who were previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country 23,304.

A total of 31,375 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 7,924 of them are currently under medical care.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s daily situation report, the following hospitals and treatments had reported the latest recoveries:

National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) – 07

Iranawila Hospital – 08

Minuwangoda Base Hospital – 04

Colombo East Base Hospital – 02

Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital – 30

Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital – 22

Hambantota District General Hospital – 21

Rambukkana District Hospital – 07

Kamburugamuwa Hospital – 14

Kattankudy Hospital – 17

Theldeniya Base Hospital – 10

Homagama Base Hospital – 08

Galgamuwa Base Hospital – 05

Lunawa District Hospital – 03

Ingiriya District Hospital – 04

Kosgama District Hospital – 02

Dankotuwa District Hospital – 01

Divulapitiya District Hospital – 14

Laggala Pallegama District Hospital – 01

Dompe District Hospital – 02

Pimbura District Hospital – 05

Karadiyanaru District Hospital – 01

Palamunai District Hospital – 04

Narammala District Hospital – 06

Iththepana District Hospital – 01

Mathugama District Hospital – 01

Army Hospital in Panagoda – 02

Gallela Treatment Centre – 20

Embilipitiya Treatment Centre – 11

Rehabilitation Centre in Ampara – 10

Kahawatte Treatment Centre – 12

Bingiriya Treatment Centre – 69

Rambukkana Treatment Centre – 19

Polgolla Treatment Centre – 08

Yakkala Treatment Centre – 42

Police Training School in Kalutara – 07

Karandeniya Treatment Centre – 18

Panideniya Treatment Centre – 17

Dambadeniya Treatment Centre – 23

Hikkaduwa Treatment Centre – 02