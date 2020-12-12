Beijing donates Rs 16 million worth medical supplies to CMC
December 12, 2020 04:59 pm
The People’s Government of Beijing Municipality has donated Rs 16 million worth medical supplies to the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), says the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka.
Among the donated items are Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), a ventilator and PCR test kits.
The first batch of the donation is expected to reach the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today (12).
Mayor of Beijing Chen Jining has written to Colombo Mayoress Rosy Senanayake to extend the strong solidarity of the capital of People’s Republic of China.
The Embassy said Shanghai, Chengdu and Taipei have also extended their support.
#Beijing donated Rs.16 million medical supplies to #Colombo, including PPEs, ventilator and #PCRtest kits. First batch will arrive at @BIA_SriLanka today.— Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) December 12, 2020
Mayor Chen Jining wrote to Mme @Rosy_Senanayake to extend BJ's strong solidarity.#Shanghai #Chengdu & Taipei also join in. pic.twitter.com/ZcGdotnaW8