Beijing donates Rs 16 million worth medical supplies to CMC

Beijing donates Rs 16 million worth medical supplies to CMC

December 12, 2020   04:59 pm

-

The People’s Government of Beijing Municipality has donated Rs 16 million worth medical supplies to the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), says the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka.

Among the donated items are Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), a ventilator and PCR test kits. 

The first batch of the donation is expected to reach the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today (12). 

Mayor of Beijing Chen Jining has written to Colombo Mayoress Rosy Senanayake to extend the strong solidarity of the capital of People’s Republic of China.

The Embassy said Shanghai, Chengdu and Taipei have also extended their support.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories