Beijing donates Rs 16 million worth medical supplies to CMC

The People’s Government of Beijing Municipality has donated Rs 16 million worth medical supplies to the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), says the Embassy of China in Sri Lanka.

Among the donated items are Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), a ventilator and PCR test kits.

The first batch of the donation is expected to reach the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today (12).

Mayor of Beijing Chen Jining has written to Colombo Mayoress Rosy Senanayake to extend the strong solidarity of the capital of People’s Republic of China.

The Embassy said Shanghai, Chengdu and Taipei have also extended their support.