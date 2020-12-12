-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 32,000 as 632 more persons were tested positive today (12), the Health Ministry said.

The Government Information Department stated that 551 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

The remaining 81 have been detected from the prison cluster.

As per Epidemiology Unit data, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 32,007.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 23,304 earlier today, with 473 more patients returning to health.

However, 8,556 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 146 deaths related to Covid-19.