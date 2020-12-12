123 more coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers went up again today (12), as 123 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The newly-identified patients were identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

Following the new development in Covid-19 figures, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster’s infections tally has reached 28,502.

Thereby, a total of 755 positive cases have been detected within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 32,130.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 23,304 earlier today, as 473 more patients regained health.

However, 8,679 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 146 deaths related to Covid-19.