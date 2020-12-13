COVID-19 death toll goes up to 149

-

Sri Lanka’s death toll from the coronavirus went up as two deaths were confirmed by the Department of Government Information a short while ago.

A 55-year-old male from Colombo 15 has died of COVID-19 related pneumonia. He had been diagnosed with coronavirus while receiving treatment at the National Hospital For Respiratory Diseases (NHRD) before being transferred to Pimbura Base Hospital and subsequently the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital. He had passed away on December 11.

Another male, aged 66 years and a resident of Imbulgoda, has died upon admittance to the Ragama Teaching Hospital. Reportedly, he had succumbed to severe diabetes and COVID-19 pneumonia on December 10.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has recorded 149 deaths from the novel coronavirus thus far.