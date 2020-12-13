Annual transfers of police officers with children facing O/L postponed

-

The annual transfers of police officers are due to take effect from the 01st of January in 2021, stated the Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

However, the transfers of police officers with children facing the G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination have been temporarily suspended until the end of the exam.

Accordingly, the annual transfers of the relevant officer will take effect on the 15th of March.

“Officers who have children who sit for the Ordinary Level Examination have been given this grace period to inquire into their education and other matters. Accordingly, the transfers of police officers who have children who sit for the Ordinary Level Examination, which was scheduled to take effect from January 15, are due to take effect on March 15, after the end of the examination.”

The G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination for the year 2020 is scheduled held from 01st to 11th March 2021.