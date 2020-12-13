New Peliyagoda Manning Market complex open for wholesale tomorrow

-

The new Manning Market complex in Peliyagoda will be open for wholesale trading tomorrow (December 14).

Chairman of the Manning Market Traders Association Lal Hettige said the relevant trading activities will continue from 4.00 to 12 midnight.

He said “The new Manning Market Complex will open from 4 pm to 12 noon on Monday for all traders and farmers under the supervision of Nalaka Godahewa and at the request of Basil Rajapaksa.

Only wholesalers are requested to bring their agricultural produce on that day so that trade can be carried out without congestion.”

He requested all farmers and consumers not to send large bulks but to send normal quantities of produce.

“The reason why we don’t commence trading in the morning is the [Peliyagoda] Fish Market in front of us. The wholesale trade was started first with the aim of preventing the spread of the epidemic when the Manning Market population bumps into people who come to the Fish Market and to avoid traffic congestion.”

The new Manning Market complex in Peliyagoda was declared open on November 20 by Minister of Urban Development & Housing, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Built with a cost of Rs 6.9 billion, the new marketplace features a wide range of facilities including 1,192 wholesale and retail outlets, parking space for 600 vehicles, staff restrooms, medical centers, banks, canteens, cool rooms, and restaurants.