225 statements recorded on Mahara Prison riot so far

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has so far recorded statements from 255 individuals regarding the recent violent incidents at the Mahara Prison.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 27 statements were recorded yesterday (12) alone.

Among them are statements from 11 prison officials and 16 inmates.

The CID launched investigations into the incidents on December 1.

Meanwhile, the expert committee appointed for the postmortem of the inmates who died Mahara Prison riot has so far conducted two examinations, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He further said that reports in this regard are due to be submitted to the court.

Eleven inmates died in the recent violent events at the Mahara Prison and 08 of them have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection posthumously.