NRC to expedite scientific validation of indigenous COVID-19 drugs

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has advised the National Research Council of Sri Lanka (NRC) to expedite investigations into the scientific validation of indigenous medications prepared in Sri Lanka to counter COVID-19.

The Prime Minister has recommended to the NRC to further verify the indigenous medicine approved by the University of Colombo, the indigenous treatment methods introduced by Dr. Harsha Subasinghe and Indika Jagoda, and the indigenous medicine created by Indigenous Medical Practitioner Dhammika Bandara of Kegalle.

A research paper on the drug by Dhammika Bandara of Kegalle is currently being prepared with the intervention of the Professors of the Medical Faculty of the Rajarata University.

Five senior professors representing all medical colleges in the country with expertise in physiology, and the Chairman of NRC, Dr. Hemantha Dodampahala, are conducting research in this regard.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rajapaksa had earlier instructed the NRC to submit a report after studying the COVID-19 vaccines introduced globally.

Accordingly, the NRC has handed over the CDA report on the three best vaccines for COVID-19 to Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.