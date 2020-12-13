Will issue photos, details of rapists, child abusers to media - Sarath Weerasekara

-

Perpetrators of crimes such as child abuse, rape, and robbery will be identified and their photographs and details will be made public through the media from here on, says Minister of Public Security, Rear Admiral Dr. Sarath Weerasekera.

“After identifying those who commit acts of violence such as child abuse, rape, robbery, and assault in public, their photos and details will be released to the media while also taking legal action.”

The aim is to incur shame and fear among the perpetrators as such acts would make their details and faces known by the society, he added.

Minister Weerasekara asserted that he would not stay in his ministerial position if the law cannot be enforced equally among all citizens.

“As the Minister of Public Defense, my responsibility is to create a society in which all people can live without fear or suspicion.”

Further, Civil Defense Committees will be set up in the future to combat violence against women, the Minister said.

“There are not only village thugs but also husbands who beat their wives with sticks. We will set up Civil Defense Committees to deal with such violence against women and other crimes in villages. This will allow us to apprehend these criminals.”