Be accountable for assets maintained from the public money - Defence Secretary

The more you reach higher in the ladder, the more you are expected to act responsibly, said Defence Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne.

He said that Sri Lanka being a developing country, constantly allocates a considerable portion of its government revenue for the defense of the country and it is your responsibility to be accountable for your assets which are maintained from the public money.

The Defence Secretary expressed these remarks while addressing a Commissioning Ceremony as the Chief Guest, held at the prestigious Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA), Trincomalee yesterday (12 Dec).

A total of 62 new officers of the 35th Intake of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) and 61st NMA intake received their commission during yesterday’s splendid ceremony.