Over one million PCR tests carried out in total

Sri Lanka has carried out over one million PCR tests to diagnose coronavirus infections within the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,011,919 PCR tests have been carried out so far.

Twenty-eight hospitals, universities, and laboratories around the country have joined the combat against the COVID-19 by carrying out PCR tests.

The highest number of PCR tests - a total of 133,188 - was conducted by the Sri Lanka Medical Research Institute (MRI).

In addition, 69,425 PCR tests have been performed at Karapitiya Hospital.

As per the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), 17,425 PCR tests have been carried out yesterday (12).