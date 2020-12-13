489 more COVID-19 recoveries reported

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 489 patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 23,793.

A total of 32,135 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 8,193 of them are currently being treated at hospitals.

According to the situation report by the Epidemiology Unit, the following hospitals have reported the latest recoveries:

National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) – 18

Welikanda Base Hospital - 31

Iranawila Hospital - 10

Minuwangoda Base Hospital - 04

Colombo East Base Hospital – 03

Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital - 17

Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital – 24

Hambantota District General Hospital – 12

Rambukkana District Hospital – 02

Kamburugamuwa Hospital – 27

Kattankudy Hospital – 05

Teldeniya Base Hospital - 15

Lunawa District Hospital – 04

Kosgama District Hospital – 02

Divulapitiya District Hospital – 05

Dankotuwa District Hospital - 05

Dompe District Hospital - 07

Pimbura District Hospital – 01

Radawana District Hospital – 02

Ichchilamapattu Hospital - 03

Bandaragama District Hospital – 06

National Hospital For Respiratory Diseases (NHRD) – 02

Galella Treatment Center – 02

Punani Treatment Center – 37

Embilipitiya Treatment Center – 21

Kahawatta Treatment Center - 35

Wathupitiwela Treatment Center - 02

Bingiriya Treatment Center -37

Polgolla Treatment Center - 10

Yakkala Treatment Center - 18

Kopai Treatment Center – 17

Koggala Long Beach Treatment Center – 06

Panideniya Treatment Center -28

Ampara Rehabilitation Center – 12

Police Training School Kalutara- 01

Krishnapuram Treatment Center Kilinochchi – 05

Warakapola Base Hospital – 34

Dambadeniya Treatment Center – 09

Hikkaduwa Treatment Center - 11