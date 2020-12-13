Updated announcement on isolation orders

Updated announcement on isolation orders

December 13, 2020   06:30 pm

-

The isolation orders on several areas will be lifted while several more areas will be assigned under isolation from tomorrow (14) morning, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said issuing updating the current isolation announcements.

Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

- Sirisanda Sevana Housing Scheme (Grandpass police area)
- Sirimuthu Uyana (Grandpass police area)
- Lakhiru Sevana Railway Housing Scheme (Maligawatte police area)
- Sirisara Uyana (Borella police area)

Gampaha District:

- Wattala police area: Kerwalapitiya*, Hekitta, Kurunduhena, Evariwatta, and Welikadamulla* Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Peliyagoda police area: Pattiya –North Grama Niladhari Division

*Except for the below-mentioned areas under the relevant Grama Niladhari Divisions


Meanwhile, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

- Mayura Place (Wellawatta Police area)

Gampaha District:

- Wattala police area: Naiduwa area (Kerwalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division), Duwe Watta area (Welikadamulla Grama Niladhari Division)
- Peliyagoda police area: Rohana Vihara Mawatha (Pattiyamulla Grama Niladhari Division
- Kiribathgoda police area: Wedikanda area (Hunupitiya North Grama Niladhari Division)
- Nittambuwa police area: Areas under Warana Pansala Road, Kaththota Road, and Hidra Mawatha in Thihariya-North and Thihariya-East Grama Niladhari Divisions

Kalutara District:

- Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat: Wegangalla North and Wegangalla-West Grama Niladari Divisions
- Marikkaar Street (Kuda Heenitiyangala Grama Niladhari Division)

 

In addition, the following areas will remain under isolation until further notice.

Colombo District:

- Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas
- Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division of Borella police area
- Wellampitiya police area: Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division, Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme
- Mattakkuliya police area: South of Ferguson Road
- 60-Watta area of Cinnamon Gardens Police area
- Kokila Road of Wellawatta police area

Gampaha District:

- Peliyagoda police area: Peliyagodawatta, Peliyagoda, and Meegahawatta Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Kiribathgoda police area: Welegoda North
- Negombo police area: MC Housing Scheme of Thaladuwa Grama Niladhari Division
- Weyangoda police area: Nidahas Mawatha of Hiripitiya-South Grama Niladhari Division

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories