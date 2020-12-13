Updated announcement on isolation orders
December 13, 2020 06:30 pm
The isolation orders on several areas will be lifted while several more areas will be assigned under isolation from tomorrow (14) morning, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said issuing updating the current isolation announcements.
Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:
Colombo District:
- Sirisanda Sevana Housing Scheme (Grandpass police area)
- Sirimuthu Uyana (Grandpass police area)
- Lakhiru Sevana Railway Housing Scheme (Maligawatte police area)
- Sirisara Uyana (Borella police area)
Gampaha District:
- Wattala police area: Kerwalapitiya*, Hekitta, Kurunduhena, Evariwatta, and Welikadamulla* Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Peliyagoda police area: Pattiya –North Grama Niladhari Division
*Except for the below-mentioned areas under the relevant Grama Niladhari Divisions
Meanwhile, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 5.00 am tomorrow:
Colombo District:
- Mayura Place (Wellawatta Police area)
Gampaha District:
- Wattala police area: Naiduwa area (Kerwalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division), Duwe Watta area (Welikadamulla Grama Niladhari Division)
- Peliyagoda police area: Rohana Vihara Mawatha (Pattiyamulla Grama Niladhari Division
- Kiribathgoda police area: Wedikanda area (Hunupitiya North Grama Niladhari Division)
- Nittambuwa police area: Areas under Warana Pansala Road, Kaththota Road, and Hidra Mawatha in Thihariya-North and Thihariya-East Grama Niladhari Divisions
Kalutara District:
- Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat: Wegangalla North and Wegangalla-West Grama Niladari Divisions
- Marikkaar Street (Kuda Heenitiyangala Grama Niladhari Division)
In addition, the following areas will remain under isolation until further notice.
Colombo District:
- Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas
- Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division of Borella police area
- Wellampitiya police area: Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division, Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme
- Mattakkuliya police area: South of Ferguson Road
- 60-Watta area of Cinnamon Gardens Police area
- Kokila Road of Wellawatta police area
Gampaha District:
- Peliyagoda police area: Peliyagodawatta, Peliyagoda, and Meegahawatta Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Kiribathgoda police area: Welegoda North
- Negombo police area: MC Housing Scheme of Thaladuwa Grama Niladhari Division
- Weyangoda police area: Nidahas Mawatha of Hiripitiya-South Grama Niladhari Division