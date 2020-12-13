Updated announcement on isolation orders

-

The isolation orders on several areas will be lifted while several more areas will be assigned under isolation from tomorrow (14) morning, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said issuing updating the current isolation announcements.

Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

- Sirisanda Sevana Housing Scheme (Grandpass police area)

- Sirimuthu Uyana (Grandpass police area)

- Lakhiru Sevana Railway Housing Scheme (Maligawatte police area)

- Sirisara Uyana (Borella police area)

Gampaha District:

- Wattala police area: Kerwalapitiya*, Hekitta, Kurunduhena, Evariwatta, and Welikadamulla* Grama Niladhari Divisions

- Peliyagoda police area: Pattiya –North Grama Niladhari Division

*Except for the below-mentioned areas under the relevant Grama Niladhari Divisions



Meanwhile, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 5.00 am tomorrow:

Colombo District:

- Mayura Place (Wellawatta Police area)

Gampaha District:

- Wattala police area: Naiduwa area (Kerwalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division), Duwe Watta area (Welikadamulla Grama Niladhari Division)

- Peliyagoda police area: Rohana Vihara Mawatha (Pattiyamulla Grama Niladhari Division

- Kiribathgoda police area: Wedikanda area (Hunupitiya North Grama Niladhari Division)

- Nittambuwa police area: Areas under Warana Pansala Road, Kaththota Road, and Hidra Mawatha in Thihariya-North and Thihariya-East Grama Niladhari Divisions

Kalutara District:

- Bulathsinhala Divisional Secretariat: Wegangalla North and Wegangalla-West Grama Niladari Divisions

- Marikkaar Street (Kuda Heenitiyangala Grama Niladhari Division)

In addition, the following areas will remain under isolation until further notice.

Colombo District:

- Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas

- Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions

- Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division of Borella police area

- Wellampitiya police area: Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division, Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme

- Mattakkuliya police area: South of Ferguson Road

- 60-Watta area of Cinnamon Gardens Police area

- Kokila Road of Wellawatta police area

Gampaha District:

- Peliyagoda police area: Peliyagodawatta, Peliyagoda, and Meegahawatta Grama Niladhari Divisions

- Kiribathgoda police area: Welegoda North

- Negombo police area: MC Housing Scheme of Thaladuwa Grama Niladhari Division

- Weyangoda police area: Nidahas Mawatha of Hiripitiya-South Grama Niladhari Division