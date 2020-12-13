Proposal to hold PC polls tabled at Cabinet tomorrow

December 13, 2020   07:07 pm

A proposal to hold the Provincial Council elections expeditiously will be submitted to the Cabinet tomorrow (14), says Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Janaka Bandara Tennakoon.

The Cabinet approval is expected to be obtained for the holding of the Provincial Council elections, he pointed out.

Minister Tennakoon stated that the President and the Prime Minister have instructed him to take necessary action to hold the Provincial Council elections as they have been postponed for over 03 years.

Accordingly, the relevant proposal is due to be presented to the Cabinet which will meet online tomorrow (December 14).

