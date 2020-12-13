Coronavirus: 135 new positive cases registered

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today (13), with 135 more persons testing positive for the virus.

The newly-identified patients were identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

Following the new development in Covid-19 figures, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster’s infections tally has reached 29,152.

Thereby, a total of 650 positive cases have been detected within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 32,785.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 23,793 earlier today, as 489 more patients regained health.

However, 8,843 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 149 deaths related to Covid-19.