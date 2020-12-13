Geminids meteor shower visible from Sri Lanka tonight

-

The Geminids meteor shower will be best seen from Sri Lanka tonight (December 13) and in the early hours of tomorrow (December 14), according to the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies (ACCIMT).

This annual celestial event is visible between the 4th and 17th of December, and usually peaks between the 10th and 14th of December.

Due to the absence of moonlight in the late hours of the night and early morning, a viewer will be able to witness up to 120 meteors per hour if there is minimal light pollution., the ACCIMT said further.

To observe the Geminids shower, look to the eastern sky after 9.00 pm on today (December 13), overhead at midnight and towards the western sky at dawn tomorrow (December 14), the ACCIMT noted.

The best viewing window would be between 2.00 am and 4.30 am on December 14th, when peak activity is expected.

“The meteor shower will be seen to occur near the constellation of Gemini, hence the name Geminids. No binoculars or any other optical instruments will be required to view this event.”