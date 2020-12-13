SriLankan to increase passenger flights to two countries

-

SriLankan Airlines has decided to increase the frequency of passenger flights operating to Singapore from once a week to thrice a week, starting from the 18th of December.

The national carrier also noted that weekly passenger flight services also be operated between Kuala Lumpur and Colombo every Friday.

These flight operations will be subject to entry restrictions and border closures imposed by the relevant countries in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Passengers who wish to travel with SriLankan Airlines are able to book their flight tickets from the airline’s offices in Colombo, Galle and Kandy or through their travel agent.

They are requested to contact the SriLankan Airlines Global Contact Centre on 0117 771 979 or head over to the airline’s official website – www.srilankan.com – for further information.