Afternoon showers expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces after 2.00 pm today (December 14), according to the Department of Meteorology.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island, the department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Showers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa during the night. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30 to 40 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be moderate and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Colombo will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.