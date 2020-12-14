42 quarantine law violators arrested yesterday

-

Sri Lanka Police have arrested 41 individuals yesterday (13) for violating the quarantine regulations, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

They were taken into custody for not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper social distance, said Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

Since October 30, a total of 1,390 individuals have been apprehended by the police over quarantine law violations.

The police spokesman further stated that legal action will be taken against all of the arrestees.