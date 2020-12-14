Clash over Vel cart injures eight

-

A long-standing dispute between two parties had escalated into a clash at the Golindawatta area in Kegalle last night (13).

According to the Kegalle Police, eight individuals including a woman have sustained injuries in the incident.

They have been admitted to the Kegalle General Hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, two of the injured persons are in critical condition.

Police security had been deployed at Golindawatta last night to control the clash, as per Ada Derana correspondent.

It is revealed that a dispute between the two groups regarding the Vel cart of the Kovil has escalated in this manner.